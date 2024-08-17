IMA doctors strike: Doctors in Kerala’s Ernakulam district join nationwide protest

Doctors in Ernakulam district of Kerala joined the nationwide protest on Saturday (August 17, 2024) against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outpatient and non-essential services were hit as hundreds of doctors across sectors stayed away from work as part of the withdrawal of services announced by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from 6 a.m on Saturday to 6 a.m on Sunday.

At the General Hospital, Ernakulam, outpatient services were partially hit as senior doctors participated in the strike. The outpatient wing was managed by a few house surgeons. The number of visitors to the outpatient wing was less in view of the strike call by the doctors.

Candlelight vigil

However, emergency services were not affected at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Some of the outpatient wings had functioned with thin attendance as the strike was complete in majority of the other departments.

The Ernakulam wing of the IMA is set to organise a candlelight vigil demonstration on Saturday evening demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and a central law to ensure safety of medical professionals. Doctors will hold a rally from the IMA House in Kaloor beginning at 7 p.m, according to the office-bearers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.