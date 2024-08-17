ADVERTISEMENT

IMA doctors strike: Doctors in Kerala’s Ernakulam district join nationwide protest

Published - August 17, 2024 11:17 am IST - KOCHI

Outpatient and non-essential services hit as hundreds of doctors across sectors stay away from work as part of withdrawal of services announced by Indian Medical Association

The Hindu Bureau

Various organisations of doctors led by the Indian Medical Association stage a protest at Government Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on August 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Doctors in Ernakulam district of Kerala joined the nationwide protest on Saturday (August 17, 2024) against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Outpatient and non-essential services were hit as hundreds of doctors across sectors stayed away from work as part of the withdrawal of services announced by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) from 6 a.m on Saturday to 6 a.m on Sunday.

At the General Hospital, Ernakulam, outpatient services were partially hit as senior doctors participated in the strike. The outpatient wing was managed by a few house surgeons. The number of visitors to the outpatient wing was less in view of the strike call by the doctors.

Candlelight vigil

However, emergency services were not affected at the Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Some of the outpatient wings had functioned with thin attendance as the strike was complete in majority of the other departments.

The Ernakulam wing of the IMA is set to organise a candlelight vigil demonstration on Saturday evening demanding exemplary punishment for the culprits and a central law to ensure safety of medical professionals. Doctors will hold a rally from the IMA House in Kaloor beginning at 7 p.m, according to the office-bearers.

