IMA demands hospital attacks audit

June 20, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST

Indian Medical Association has demanded that a monthly audit on hospital attacks in the State be made and a report on action taken be prepared.

Stringent action against each of the hospital attacks within a fixed time frame will definitely help to reduce the trend of attacking hospitals and doctors, IMA said in a statement here on Monday.

IMA leadership, as part of their programme, STRIDES, visited Medical Colleges and other hospitals in Kollam district on Monday and conversed with young doctors

The delay faced by young doctors to secure registration, non-payment of stipend, inadequacies in higher education and human rights violations while on duty should be checked , IMA said.

Strides was flagged off by the IMA State president, N. Sulphi and general secretary, Joseph Benaven.

