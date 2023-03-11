IMA calls for Statewide strike on March 17

March 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala chapter of the Indian Medical Association has called for a Statewide medical strike on March 17, Friday, to protest against the delay in arresting those who attacked a doctor at Fathima Hospital, Kozhikode, even though it has been a week since the incident.

State president N. Sulphi and secretary Joseph Benaven said here on Saturday that doctors would stay away from work from 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. on the day. The functioning of emergency services, ICUs, and labour rooms would not be affected, they said.

They said all medical professionals, who are members of the IMA as well as all professional organisations of doctors and medical specialties, had been requested to join the strike.

IMA leaders said violence against doctors and hospitals had become so rampant in the State that at least one incidence of violence was reported every five days. In the past three years, over 200 serious incidents of violence against hospitals/doctors had been reported in the State.

The IMA welcomed the State government’s decision to amend the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 suitably. However, it was unacceptable and a matter of grave concern that the innumerable directives issued by courts, which have viewed the violence against hospitals with concern, had not been heeded to by the State government.

It demanded that all the accused in the Kozhikode incident be arrested immediately and that doctors be provided a safe environment for working and a conducive environment be created in hospitals. It also demanded that the government ensure that the High Court’s directives regarding preventing violence against hospitals and doctors were implemented.