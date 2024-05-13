ADVERTISEMENT

IMA-AMS north zone meet held at Kondotty

Published - May 13, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IMA State president Joseph Benaven inaugurating IMA-Academy of Medical Specialties north zone conference at Kondotty on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Academy of Medical Specialties (AMS) held its north zone conference at Kondotty on Sunday. About 350 doctors from Malabar took part in the meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMA State president Joseph Benaven inaugurated the conference. AMS State chairman Joju Pomson presided over the function. Dr. Benaven released a souvenir titled Med-Excellentia 2024.

IMA’s former national vice president V.U. Seethi, AMS State secretary Renjith R.P., IMA north zone vice president Shaji, and joint secretary Raju K.V. led the programme.

Organising committee chairman Nazeer C.P., secretary Saibin Ahmed, IMA Kondotty branch secretary Aneesha Ahamed and president Saidalikutty said the conference served as a testament to the commitment of medical professional towards continuous learning and collaborations in advanced healthcare practices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Senior doctors Aysha Febin, P.P. Mohammed Mustafa, Naufal Basheer, Hafeeza Tamton, Ragesh Radhakrishnan, Ahammed Shaheem M., Githin Binoy George, Najeeb Mohammed K., Jayakrishnan A.V. and Cyriac Thomas made scientific presentations on different topics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US