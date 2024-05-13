GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMA-AMS north zone meet held at Kondotty

Published - May 13, 2024 09:01 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
IMA State president Joseph Benaven inaugurating IMA-Academy of Medical Specialties north zone conference at Kondotty on Sunday.

| Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Academy of Medical Specialties (AMS) held its north zone conference at Kondotty on Sunday. About 350 doctors from Malabar took part in the meet.

IMA State president Joseph Benaven inaugurated the conference. AMS State chairman Joju Pomson presided over the function. Dr. Benaven released a souvenir titled Med-Excellentia 2024.

IMA’s former national vice president V.U. Seethi, AMS State secretary Renjith R.P., IMA north zone vice president Shaji, and joint secretary Raju K.V. led the programme.

Organising committee chairman Nazeer C.P., secretary Saibin Ahmed, IMA Kondotty branch secretary Aneesha Ahamed and president Saidalikutty said the conference served as a testament to the commitment of medical professional towards continuous learning and collaborations in advanced healthcare practices.

Senior doctors Aysha Febin, P.P. Mohammed Mustafa, Naufal Basheer, Hafeeza Tamton, Ragesh Radhakrishnan, Ahammed Shaheem M., Githin Binoy George, Najeeb Mohammed K., Jayakrishnan A.V. and Cyriac Thomas made scientific presentations on different topics.

