Illicit liquor seized from poultry farm; BJP’s former panchayat member among 2 held

December 26, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police seized 15,000 bottles of liquor and around 2,500 litres of spirit from an illicit liquor brewing centre at Vellanchira, near Irinjalakuda, on Tuesday. The centre was functioning in a poultry farm.

The police arrested Lalu Peenikkaparambil, 50, a former panchayat member belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and theatre actor, along with his accomplice Lowrance, 52, of Kattappana, in connection with the case. The liquor and spirit were recovered from the Lalu’s poultry farm.

The raid was conducted on a tip off received by rural SP Navneeth Sharma.

The spirit and liquor were stored in hidden chambers in the poultry farm. It is suspected that they were procured from neighbouring states.

