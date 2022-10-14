Illegally held Yellow ration cards seized in Kozhikode

Card holders served notice to remit original price of provisions they had purchased

A special squad of the Civil Supplies department on Friday seized 33 wrongly held Yellow ration cards in the district. The card holders were exposed during a door-to-door checking in houses under ‘Operation Yellow’ in Narikkuni and Madavoor grama panchayats. They were also served notice to remit the original price of the provisions they had purchased using the priority cards.