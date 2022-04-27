Illegally adopted child sent with parents

Legal action to be taken against adoptive parents

Kozhikode

The Child Welfare Committee of Kozhikode sent the 4-year-old-boy, who was illegally adopted by a couple in Chakkumkadavu, Kozhikode, with his biological parents. CWC Chairman P.M. Thomas said that the child left with his parents for Wayanad on Wednesday.

The child was found by the police at his adoptive home at Chakkumkadavu a month ago after one of the actual children of the adoptive parents reported it at his school following which the Child Welfare Committee intervened. The CWC wanted to give the child back to his biological parents if they were willing to accept him, or else start legal adoption proceedings for him.

The police, upon investigation, identified an unwed couple from Wayanad as the child's biological parents. The mother, due to her unwed status, wanted to give up the child after he was born in a private hospital in Kozhikode in 2018. She was planning to leave him in the 'Amma Thottil', but was unwilling to travel to Thrissur for the purpose. She handed over the child to the couple in Chakkumkadavu through a caregiver at the hospital as mediator.

The biological parents recently turned up to accept the child, along with their respective families. Meanwhile, legal action will be taken against the adoptive parents of the child for illegal adoption.