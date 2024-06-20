Illegal wayside shops posing threat to tourists in Munnar

Unauthorised shops have encroached upon the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway in Munnar, Munnar-Udumalpet Interstate route, and Munnar town, causing hours-long traffic blocks.

According to officials, hundreds of illegal wayside shops have been set up on the Gap Road stretch of the Munnar-Bodimettu highway and the Pallivasal route on the National Highway (NH). Shops have also been set up in the Rajamala area of the Munnar-Udumalpet route.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) assistant executive engineer Rex Felix said the NHAI had already served eviction notices on 75 unauthorised shops on the Kochi-Dhahuskodi National Highway. “The NHAI will also take steps to remove illegal shops from the Pallivasal area,” he said.

Devikulam Sub-Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan said directions had already been given to the Munnar panchayat to remove all wayside shops on the Gap Road stretch. The Gap Road stretch is an environmentally sensitive area and has reported several cases of landslips. “Shops in such areas pose a threat to both tourists and shop owners,” said Mr. Jayakrishnan.

“The police will submit a report soon, and based on the report, we will take further steps to remove such illegal shops,” said the official.

Munnar Circle Inspector Rajan K. Aramana said the shops were causing a public nuisance in Munnar. “The police have already given letters to Munnar and Pallivasal panchayats, NHAI, and NH to remove the illegal shops. Several shop vendors have also been accused of attacking tourists and preventing them from parking vehicles on the roadside if they do not buy anything. Most of the affected tourists leave without filing a complaint,” said the official. Local people and tourism stakeholders too have sought the immediate removal of such shops.

“A detailed report will be submitted to the Devikulam Sub-Collector recommending immediate removal of the shops,” said Mr. Aramana.

According to sources, local politicians are behind the mushrooming wayside shops in the region. “Before the Lok Sabha election, officials had planned to evict all unauthorised shops in Munnar. But local politicians opposed the move then,” said the source.