Illegal tree-felling in Kerala: BJP, Congress teams visit sites in Thrissur district

Thrissur

14 June 2021 20:36 IST

BJP to stage protest in 20,000 centres on Tuesday

The BJP and the Congress workers in separate teams visited the sites where illegal tree-felling was reported in Thrissur district.

Congress workers, led by T.J. Saneesh Kumar MLA and KPCC secretaries, visited Pulakkode, Akmala and Poomala forest areas where large-scale tree felling was reported.

BJP workers, led by senior leader P.K. Krishnandas, too visited the sites on Monday. He said the BJP would stage a protest at 20,000 centres on Tuesday. Large-scale protests will be organised after the lockdown, he added.

“Several trees were stolen in the name of a controversial government order. The LDF has become a synonym for robbers. There are efforts to make the officials scapegoats,” Ms. Krishnandas said.

KAU, Youth Congress and Congress workers staged a protest in front of the office of the Forest Conservator at Paravattani.

Raids conducted

Meanwhile, a Flying Squad of the Forest Department conducted raids at Pattikkad and Wadakkanchery areas. Around 80 officials participated in the raids in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.

The team reportedly found some of the teak trees that were felled in Thrissur district, at a saw mill in Palakkad.