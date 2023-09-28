Illegal tree felling in Idukki: two Forest dept. officials suspended

September 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Forest department has suspended two officials in connection with the massive tree felling at Pazampillichal under the Valara forest range.

According to officials, Deputy Forest Range Officer Siji Muhammed and section forest officer K.M. Lalu attached to the Valara forest section under the Neriamangalam forest range of the Munnar forest division have been suspended. The suspension order issued by Additional Principal Chief Forest Conservator (Administration) P. Pukazenthi on Wednesday said that an inquiry had found that there had been a serious lapse on the part of the officials on duty at the forest station.

The probe report by the Vigilance and Additional Chief Forest Conservator (Intelligence) stated that Anjili, cashew, jackfruit, Mahagani and Vatta trees were felled mainly from occupied land under the possession of early settlers in the Pazampillichal, Padikkappu, Ozhuvathadam and Kanjiraveli areas under the Valara forest section office.

The suspended section forest officer provided assistance for the tree felling and accepted bribe from timber merchants. The Deputy Forest Range Officer accepted bribe from James, the first accused in the tree felling case, through Google Pay, said the order.

High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. said the detailed probe revealed that the forest officials supported the tree felling and accepted bribes.

According to sources, large-scale tree felling occurred under the Valara forest station limit in the past year. “Normally, the officials allow tree felling on a small scale by the farmers who planted the trees to meet their personal needs such as hospital cases and higher education of children. But in this case, the Forest department officials accepted bribes and provided assistance for massive tree felling,” said the source.