Illegal houseboats in Alappuzha under the radar

May 15, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Authorities have intensified checking of houseboats in Alappuzha in the wake of the Tanur boat tragedy.

Of the 40 vessels inspected jointly by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) and Tourism Police last week, 26 were found to be operating flouting norms without mandatory licenses, registration, insurance and pollution certificates, employing unlicensed crew and carrying passengers beyond the maximum permitted limit. Nineteen houseboats were steered by people without a valid licence. The boats found violating norms have been slapped with fines and other punitive measures.

Officials said that no checks had taken place on Monday, but the drive would continue in the coming days. The tourism police conducted safety briefings for passengers in 86 houseboats in recent days.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the KMB, the licensing authority, there are 1,621 mechanically propelled boats, including houseboats, motorboats, shikhara boats, speedboats and ferry boats registered with the Alappuzha Port Registry, covering Alappuzha and Kottayam districts.

It has been estimated that the number of houseboats in the backwaters of Alappuzha stands over 1,000, while only 821 vessels are registered with the registry. The rest are operating in violation of norms. In the case of registered houseboats, some have not renewed their registration or undergone mandatory resurvey, but continue to operate. Though the government imposed a ban on the construction of new houseboats in Alappuzha after December 31, 2013, it made little effect.

Officials of the KMB, meanwhile, said that a dire staff shortage was preventing them from enforcing legal and safety compliance in the sector. Though it is mandatory under the Kerala Inland Vessels Rules to establish an enforcement wing under a Dy.SP for periodical inspection of the operation of houseboats, it has not come to fruition yet.