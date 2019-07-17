Illegal hoardings: HC flays govt. inaction

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday cautioned the government against non-implementation of the High Court directive to remove unauthorised flex boards or hoardings or banners from public places.

Justice Devan Ramachandran pointed out that despite the High Court's repeated orders, installation of such flex boards, banner, flags were still continuing in public places. If the government was serious enough, they could have been removed.

The court said it was at the mercy of the government to execute its order. There was a situation where people could do whatever they wanted. The court said the Chief Secretary would be summoned if the situation continued to be the same.

The court pointed out that it had issued more than 14 orders to deal with the menace. None of the parties in the case had any complaint that the orders were not clear. Even though the court had directed that all the illegal boards or banners or flex be returned to the person and that the penalties or advertisement charges be collected from them, nothing appeared to have been done.

‘‘This is exasperating and the court may now be pushed to action against the concerned authorities for wilful disobedience,” the court observed.

The court also directed the Principal Secretary to issue directives to all local bodies in three days to remove unauthorised boards and give the removed boards back to the persons who had placed it, without taking them to the public disposal system. The court also directed initiating steps to recover the penalties against the perpetrators.

The court ordered the Principal Secretary to issue orders to all local bodies to immediately initiate action, including steps for cancellation of licences, against the entities or persons who were engaged in the business of erection of unauthorised boards or banners.