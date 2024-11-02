GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Illegal groundwater extraction: Eloor municipality serves notice on three violators

The health wing of the civic body issues notices after finding that the units are extracting groundwater in violation of norms

Published - November 02, 2024 08:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Eloor municipality has served closure notices on three agencies for alleged illegal commercial extraction of groundwater from private wells near the Periyar.

The notices were issued after inspections by the health wing of the civic body found that the units were extracting groundwater in violation of norms. The municipal council decided to close similar units near the riverbed engaged in illegal commercial water extraction, including supply to industries, households, and businesses.

Municipal chairperson A.D. Sujil said one of the closure notices was issued based on a court order and directive from the Ernakulam district administration. He added that the unit lacked required clearances from the Groundwater department for commercial water extraction, and the district administration had instructed the municipal secretary to shut down the unit.

The health wing had received complaints that the water drawn from wells was being transported in tankers for commercial use in violation of norms.

Published - November 02, 2024 08:11 pm IST

