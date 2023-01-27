Illegal Gap Road mining, contractor ordered to pay ₹6 cr. as fine

January 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Udumbanchola tahsildar has ordered that the contractor pay over ₹6 crore as fine for illegally mining rocks on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway.

The order, issued by Udumbanchola tahsildar Seema Joseph, states that the sub-contractor of the road had illegally mined rocks from government land on the pretext of road construction.

It states that Green Worth Infrastructure Private Limited Palarivattam, Kochi, the sub-contractor company for the Gap Road construction, illegally mined 6,28,333.3 metric tonnes of rock from government poramboke land. The contractor should pay a total of ₹6,28,22,480 as fine within January 31. In case of failure to pay the fine, the Chinnakkanal village officer should initiate revenue recovery proceedings.

Environmentalist M.N. Jayachandran says the contractor and a group of officials undertook quarrying on the Gap road stretch on the pretext of road works. “The aim of the road construction was large-scale mining. The serial landslips on the Gap Road stretch can be attributed to illegal quarrying,” he says.

In July 2022, the Nedumkandam judicial first class magistrate court ordered the Santhanpara SHO to register a theft case against the contractor on the charge of illegally mining the Gap Road stretch. The order was issued on a criminal miscellaneous petition filed by Girish Babu, a Kochi-based social worker.

The Gap Road stretch had witnessed over a dozen landslips in the 2019-22 period. It was alleged that unscientific road widening works triggered the landslips. Rock was blasted simultaneously at various spots which shook sensitive rock layers, causing the landslips, sources said.

However, a report submitted by the Idukki unit of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board last year to the National Green Tribunal stated that illegal mining on the Gap Road stretch had caused over ₹91 crore worth of environmental damage to the area. The report stated that the Kochi-based sub-contractor company was responsible for illegal mining.

The ₹268.2-crore road widening work of the 41-km Munnar-Bodimettu stretch began in 2017.