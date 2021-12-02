Illegal flag masts: HC asks Collectors to file report

KOCHI

02 December 2021 20:08 IST

Authorities obligated to remove such structures

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed all District Collectors to inform the court of the steps taken against the illegal flag masts erected at public places.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the State government to inform the court whether the government had evolved any policy with respect to the issue.

When a petition seeking a directive to remove illegal flag poles in the Mannam sugar mill compound at Pandalam came up for hearing, the government submitted that various flag-masts installed along roads and at public spaces, if erected without authorisation, would have to be dealt with appropriately in law.

Policy decision

The government submitted that since these flag poles were made several years ago not just by political parties but by various other entities and persons, it would require the State government to take an appropriate decision to avoid unnecessary law-and-order problems in future. The Chief Minister would convene an all-party meeting to take a policy decision in this regard.

The court observed that there was actually no need for the Chief Minister to look into the matter and take a policy decision. While appreciating the government for taking steps in this regard, the court observed that “there can be no doubt that illegality cannot be perpetuated, even if it is done by a political party or any other entity/person. The competent authorities are obligated to act as per law; for which purpose, I do not think that a policy of the government is necessary.”

Time to act

The court said that since the exhortation of the court to the perpetrators had not yielded any result, the stage was now set for the District Collectors to step in and take necessary action.