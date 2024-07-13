Illegal discharge of untreated wastewater into Periyar continues

Environmentalists have alleged that untreated wastewater from a waste oil recycling unit in the Edayar industrial estate was discharged into the stormwater drain linked to the Periyar.

Officials of the Environment Surveillance Centre of the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) collected samples from the drain meant to discharge rainwater from the unit into the river.

Shabeer O.V. of Janjagratha Samithi, who was part of the local environment surveillance team, said the board had issued closure notice to the unit on June 26 after inspections revealed illegal discharge of dark oily effluent through the stormwater drain from the unit linked to the Periyar.

PCB officials confirmed that the illegal discharge was found from Cee Jee Lubricants that was asked to shut down for violation of norms under relevant provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974. They said further investigations would be held to ascertain how the discharge occurred despite the closure of the unit.

The board had issued a warning to the management against illegal discharge of effluents on December 22, 2023. The closure order was issued as per Section 32-1(c) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, with immediate effect.