Illegal constructions in catchment area demolished

IDUKKI

08 October 2020 19:55 IST

A revenue team led by Chinnakanal village officer Sunil K. Paul has demolished two illegal constructions in the catchment area of the Anayirangal dam, near Munnar, by private individuals.

About 25 cents had been found encroached upon and constructions done there. Udumbanchola tahsildar Niju Kurian directed the village officer to take action and the team demolished one building and another partially.

It was found that B.L.Ram residents Selvaraj and Mukesh Sivadasan had constructed the buildings encroaching on the catchment area under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Advertising

Advertising

When a group of people assembled there opposing the demolition, the revenue team returned and gave a report to the tahsildar. The report was given to the KSEB and a reply is expected to initiate further action, Mr. Kurien said.

A copy of the report was also given to the District Collector. For building constructions in Devikulam taluk, no-objection certificate from the revenue authority is mandatory as per a High Court order. The buildings were on the catchment area and without the NOC.

A revenue official said nearly 110 houses were in the catchment area under the KSEB. An inquiry found that almost all houses had house number and electricity connection. In the absence of follow-up action by the KSEB, there would be chances of further encroachments.