Illegal construction: vehicles seized from Chokramudi hills

Published - October 26, 2024 09:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials seized two vehicles from the Chokramudi hills under the Bison Valley panchayat in Idukki on Saturday. Local people alerted the officials after a resort owner started works on a waste treatment plant in the red zone area of the hills without approval from the department. Devikulam Subcollector Jayakrishnan said a tipper lorry and an earthmover were seized from the spot. Officials said the resort was adjacent to the large-scale illegal construction activities reported in the hills. The District Collector has banned all construction activities in the Chokramudi Hills area.

