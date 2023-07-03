ADVERTISEMENT

ILDM to start India’s first AICTE-approved MBA in Disaster Management

July 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a bid to address the escalating challenges posed by disasters, the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM), Thiruvananthapuram, under the Revenue department of the Kerala government, is set to launch India’s first AICTE-approved Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Disaster Management.

D. Sajith Babu, Director, ILDM, said this visionary move aims to equip aspiring professionals with necessary knowledge and skills to effectively manage and mitigate the impact of disasters. Affiliated with the esteemed University of Kerala, this comprehensive MBA programme offers a unique opportunity for students to excel in disaster management and contribute to building a more resilient society, he said in a statement.

He said the MBA Disaster Management programme stands out with its diverse and distinguished faculty members. Comprising experienced professionals from extensive disciplines such as agronomy, geography, disaster management, and social work, the faculty brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to the classroom, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Aligned with the University of Kerala’s academic excellence, the MBA Disaster Management curriculum encompasses twelve comprehensive modules covering vital topics such as risk assessment, humanitarian logistics, technology applications, public health, societal dimensions, and climate change, he added.

The programme will also offer co-curricular activities such as HAM radio training, first aid certification, field visits to hazard zones, and industrial visits to enhance practical learning and industry exposure, he said.

For more details on the course visit the official website https://ildm.kerala.gov.in/en/ or call +91 471 2365559

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US