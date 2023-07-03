ILDM to start India’s first AICTE-approved MBA in Disaster Management

July 03, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KANNUR

In a bid to address the escalating challenges posed by disasters, the Institute of Land and Disaster Management (ILDM), Thiruvananthapuram, under the Revenue department of the Kerala government, is set to launch India’s first AICTE-approved Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Disaster Management.

D. Sajith Babu, Director, ILDM, said this visionary move aims to equip aspiring professionals with necessary knowledge and skills to effectively manage and mitigate the impact of disasters. Affiliated with the esteemed University of Kerala, this comprehensive MBA programme offers a unique opportunity for students to excel in disaster management and contribute to building a more resilient society, he said in a statement.

He said the MBA Disaster Management programme stands out with its diverse and distinguished faculty members. Comprising experienced professionals from extensive disciplines such as agronomy, geography, disaster management, and social work, the faculty brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience to the classroom, he said.

Aligned with the University of Kerala’s academic excellence, the MBA Disaster Management curriculum encompasses twelve comprehensive modules covering vital topics such as risk assessment, humanitarian logistics, technology applications, public health, societal dimensions, and climate change, he added.

The programme will also offer co-curricular activities such as HAM radio training, first aid certification, field visits to hazard zones, and industrial visits to enhance practical learning and industry exposure, he said.

For more details on the course visit the official website https://ildm.kerala.gov.in/en/ or call +91 471 2365559