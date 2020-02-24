IITs and IIMs join hands

Premier technical and management institutions in the country — IIT Madras, IIT Bombay, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta and IIM Kozhikode — have joined hands to launch a consortium to boost Indian entrepreneurship ecosystem through high quality research in innovation, venturing and entrepreneurship.

Called ‘Innovation-Venturing and Entrepreneurship in India Network (iVEIN),’ this network of institutions will leverage strengths of the partners and will work with other stakeholders such as incubators, government and investors to generate and disseminate knowledge.

iVEIN was launched on the sidelines of ‘Dialogue with Stakeholders’ event held by SINE (Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship) at IIT Bombay, last week, a release said here.

Objectives

The objectives of iVEIN network include the creation of an interdisciplinary body of knowledge synthesising multiple perspectives, which would meet the requirements of policy makers, academic researchers, students, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and all those interested in innovation and ventures.

Besides, tracking the contours of the vibrant innovation, venturing and entrepreneurship segment in the country and develop a holistic and analytical narrative on the dynamics that drive the development in these areas. Also, helping in effective policy formulation at multiple levels; develop thought leadership for practice and seed the creation of a society that will organise annual conferences, publish a journal, and design a data repository in the areas of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Report

The immediate activity that would be taken up by iVEIN would be to publish the India innovation, venture and entrepreneurship report.

Conceptualised as a biennial publication, the first report would be published in 2020 with the theme: ‘creating successful ventures’.

Institutes, organisations and individuals, especially policy makers, investment managers, practitioners and entrepreneurs with active interest in entrepreneurship, innovation and venturing have been invited to join the network to facilitate and promote collaborative research.

Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode said that this initiative of launching a consortium was a pioneering concept being offered by world class Indian institutions possessing the richest legacy in the field of technology and management.

Forging a close linkage between academic and R and D institutions on the one hand and industry on the other hand would not only enable and empower the future entrepreneurs but also open up previously unexplored avenues for resource sharing, he said.