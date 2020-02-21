IIT to set up research centre in data science

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, will set up a top-class research centre in data science on its campus at Kanjikode. The Centre for Research and Education in Data Science (CREDS) is being established with a view to providing quality education and research and to develop data science and artificial intelligence.

Experts from engineering streams such as computer science, electrical, civil and mechanical engineering will join hands with academicians from physics, mathematics, humanities and social sciences.

IIT officials said that CREDS would foster active collaboration with industries, government, and other academic institutes and research labs. CREDS has identified artificial intelligence, its application for education and its sustainability as broad areas of focus.

CREDS will organise a day-long symposium on data science on the Nila Campus at Kanjikode on Saturday. Niloy Ganguly from IIT Kharagpur; Chiranjib Bhattacharyya from IISc, Bengaluru; Nandakishore Kambhatla from Adobe Research India; Balaraman Ravindran from IIT Madras; E.S. Padmakumar from VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram; and Raman Sankaran from LinkedIn will address the symposium.

Faculty members of IIT Palakkad will also present their studies. There will be poster sessions in the morning and panel discussions in the afternoon. The topic of the panel discussion will be “the good, the bad, and the ugly shades of data science.”

Entry to the symposium will be free.