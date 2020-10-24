IIT throws open Nila campus

Indian Institute of Technology’s new Nila campus at Kanjikode in Palakkad.

PALAKKAD

24 October 2020 07:37 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad, opened its new Nila campus at Kanjikode, near here, on Friday.

Inaugurating the campus, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan complimented the premier technical institute for proactively addressing the needs of the region. A permanent campus in 500 acres, being set up adjoining the Nila campus, would go a long way in promoting education and pushing societal advancements.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank laid the foundation stone for the main campus, the work on which has already begun. He said the IIT, Palakkad, made rapid progress since its opening in 2015. The IIT has 640 undergraduate students, 225 postgraduate students, and 132 doctoral scholars. He praised their role in building a “new India”.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, and others addressed the programme. Ramesh Venkiteswaran, chairman, Palakkad IIT Palakkad’s Board of Governors, presided over the function. Palakkad IIT director P.B. Sunil Kumar welcomed the gathering.

The IIT, Palakkad, offers BTech programmes in engineering streams such as civil, mechanical, electrical and computer science. The institute also offers master’s programmes such as MS, MTech, and MSc.

IIT’s MTech programmes delve deep into thematic areas like geotechnical engineering, manufacturing and materials engineering, computing and mathematics, data science, power electronics and power systems, and system-on-chip design.

The MS programmes are available in all four branches of engineering while the the MSc programmes are offered in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The doctoral programmes are available in all the eight disciplines of the institute ranging from engineering to humanities.