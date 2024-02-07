IIT-Roorkee team visits city to prepare flood mitigation master plan

February 07, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A team from the Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (IIT-Roorkee) began its two-day visit to the capital city on Wednesday as part of the preparation of a flood mitigation master plan for the city. The Thiruvananthapuram city Corporation had entrusted IIT-Roorkee with the task of preparing a plan in November last year following successive floods and heavy waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city.

Accompanied by Corporation and SmartCity officials as well as various department officials, the IIT team visited some of the major areas which witnessed flooding, including Kannammoola, Gowreesapattom and Vettucaud. They also visited Veli and Akkulam lakes, into which the water from the major canals is supposed to drain.

Construction activities

According to Corporation officials, in addition to the stand-alone flood mitigation plan, some elements regarding the same will be incorporated into the capital’s master plan. More stringent provisions regarding construction activities in some of the areas which witnessed flooding are being considered. The IIT team will continue their visit on Thursday and also assess the existing data on flood mitigation plans. Further consultations will be held online with the various departments before the new action plan is finalised.

Population of 10 lakh

In recent years, the city has been subjected to heavy waterlogging in low-lying areas during heavy rainfall spells, even when the spells are often of short duration. The Corporation area, which has a population of over 10 lakh, has been experiencing rainfall-related contingencies in increasing frequency. Though various government departments are carrying out their individual projects, which are being coordinated by the Corporation, the recurring floods called for a more scientific approach, which led the Corporation to think of flood mitigation plan. Work on the construction of sidewalls and silt removal has already started in some sections of the canal network in the city.