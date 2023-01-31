ADVERTISEMENT

IIT-Palakkad to hold open house for public

January 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Nila campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Palakkad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad will throw its campus open for the public for the first time on February 4 and 5. The event, named Open House Day, will provide an opportunity for the public, especially school students interested in science and technology, to see the advanced labs and technology facilities on the IIT campus.

Visitors will be guided through various advancements and lab demonstrations. They can interact with the faculty members, staff, and students to learn more about the academic programmes, co-curricular activities, and social life on the campus.

Open House Day will also feature science and engineering advancements, with all labs open for demonstration to create awareness among the public about the latest developments in the respective fields.

The IIT will also organise its techno-cultural fest, Petrichor. The fest will feature a variety of tech and cultural events such as robo wars, maze runners, dance, music, literary and arts programmes.

Those above 15 years can register for the events. There will also be a tech school quiz for students from Class 8 to 12, as well as a competitive quiz series.

Since its inception in 2015, IIT-Palakkad has made many research contributions. Its researchers have developed a brain-computer interface-based stroke rehabilitation system and an ultrasound system for COVID-19 screening.

The Open House Day sessions will be held on IIT Palakkad’s Nila campus at Kanjikode from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

