IIT Palakkad seeks entries for innovative medical tech event

Published - September 04, 2024 08:40 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Technology Innovation Foundation (TECHIN) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, has invited applications for Arogyam 3.0, a pitch event for identifying and nurturing innovations in medical technology.

The event is being organised in partnership with West Pharmaceuticals. The last date to apply is September 15.

Innovators and start-ups in medical technology can apply. The focus will be on creative solutions in artificial intelligence and machine learning in health care, robotics automation in medicine and pharmaceutical advancements.

TECHIN officials said that Arogyam 3.0 would offer participants extensive incubation support, including funding opportunities and flexible incubation options, both online and on-site. Start-ups will benefit from technical and business mentoring, access to co-working spaces, and modern infrastructure.

Additional support includes access to R&D facilities, labs, and testing environments, alongside guidance from mentors within the pan IIT network. Participants will also receive expert advice on legal, financial, and intellectual property matters, along with go-to-market and outreach strategies.

Moreover, the programme will feature specialised workshops and training sessions to drive growth and success. For details, one can visit https://techin-iitpkd.org/arogyam-3-0/. The organisers can be reached at programs@techin-iitpkd.org or at 8848875281.

