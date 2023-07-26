IIT Palakkad seeks applications for PG spot admissions

July 26, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has invited online applications for spot admission to MTech and MSc postgraduate programmes. Applications should be submitted through the IIT Palakkad website before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Six seats are available for MTech in geotechnical engineering, five seats for MTech in manufacturing and materials engineering, eight seats for MTech in power electronics and power systems, 10 seats for MTech in data science, nine seats for MTech in system-on-chip design, and one seat for MTech in computing and mathematics.

Five seats are available for MSc in chemistry, eight seats for MSc in mathematics and seven seats for MSc in physics.

IIT officials said here on Wednesday that the number of vacancies could change. They advised the candidates to check the institute’s website for updates.

Shortlisted candidates will have to report at IIT Palakkad campus, Kanjikode, for document verification, registration and payment of fees on August 8. Details are available at https://iitpkd.ac.in/