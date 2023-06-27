ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Palakkad resumes Pale Blue Dot public lecture series

June 27, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

More than 400 students from different schools and colleges in Palakkad interact with astrophysicist Ajith Parameswaran

The Hindu Bureau

Astrophysicist Ajith Parameswaran delivering the sixth edition of the Pale Blue Dot public lecture series at IIT Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad on Tuesday resumed its public lecture series named Pale Blue Dot. Ajith Parameswaran, astrophysicist from the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences (ICTS), Bengaluru, delivered the sixth edition of the lecture in association with PMG Higher Secondary School and the Department of Physics at Government Victoria College, Palakkad.

Taking the audience to different frontiers of astronomy, Dr. Parameswaran provided a scientific boost to their perception of the universe. Demystifying the mysteries surrounding the universe, Dr. Parameswaran explained various methods used by astronomers to study them.

More than 400 students from different schools and colleges in the district interacted with Dr. Parameswaran. By giving examples, he explained different observatories set up in different parts of the globe and their implications on people’s understanding of the cosmos. “The observation of gravitational waves is the new toolkit for scientists,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gravitational waves, he explained, are disturbances in space time that are produced by the movement or collision of two massive black holes.

Dr. Parameswaran said that those breakthroughs were only a tip of the iceberg. He expressed optimism for the future of gravitational wave detectors and underscored the construction of new observatories, including one in India.

Dr. Parameswaran is a well-known astrophysicist in the country. He made significant contributions to the LIGO Scientific Collaboration since 2004 and has received several accolades such as the 2016 Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics and the 2016 Gruber Cosmology Prize for his involvement in the discovery of gravitational waves.

Recently, he was honored with the TWAS-CAS Young Scientist Award for Frontier Science by the World Academy of Sciences.

The Pale Blue Dot public lecture series of IIT Palakkad aims at fostering knowledge dissemination and promoting scientific inquiry and critical thinking.

It is one of the outreach programmes of IIT Palakkad aimed at the general people. Experts on various subjects interact with the general public and share knowledge in a simple, understandable manner. The lecture series was launched in collaboration with the District Public Library and Unnath Bharat Abhiyan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US