IIT Palakkad project for innovation, incubation

PALAKKAD

15 January 2021 18:57 IST

Six-day boot camp for engineering students from Wednesday

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, is set to launch an ambitious project named Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad (TECHIN) as a vehicle for innovation, incubation and start-up activities.

Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the TECHIN at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The launch will also mark the opening of a six-day innovation camp titled ‘Innodeate Bootcamp’ organised by the CSquare Innovation Centre, IIT Palakkad. The camp will be for students who have completed at least the first year of engineering.

Rajesh M. Nair, Professor of Practice at Asia Business School, Malaysia, and a serial entrepreneur and former student of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA, will lead the boot camp.

IIT Palakkad Director P.B. Sunil Kumar said that the camp would be an online, interactive and hands-on programme with ideation kits being couriered to the participants. Eminent speakers from industry will lead different sessions.

Apart from Mr. Gopalakrishnan, Jairam Varadaraj, managing director of ELGI Equipment; Sujatha Srinivasan from R2D2 Lab, IIT Madras; Rajesh P., chief executive officer and co-founder of Rapid Value Solutions; L.S. Ganesh from DOMS, IIT Madras; Gaurav Tripathi from Superpro.ai; Srikanth Sundararajan from VenturEast; and Vipin Sondhi, managing director of Ashok Leyland; will address the Innodeate Bootcamp.

Collaborative entity

Prof. Sunil Kumar said that TECHIN was being set up as a collaborative entity with institutes and industry to create an impactful innovation ecosystem, discover disruptive technologies, and enable entrepreneurs and start-ups.

“We will have the mentoring capabilities of the faculty, industry personnel and the IIT alumni network. The industry collaborators have already given us proof of concept and product-based projects which will provide a launching pad for the ideas with a ready go-to-market,” he said.

Prof. Sunil Kumar said that nurturing and training the incubates and providing a safety net for them to scale would give the incubatees the much needed boost.

“Our technology innovation centre will take care of all the training, innovation and incubation for the startups across domains,” he said.