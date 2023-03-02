HamberMenu
IIT Palakkad makes presentation on Global Sanitation Centre of Excellence

March 02, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
IIT Palakkad officials with Bill Gates at the office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government Ajay Kumar Sood in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IIT Palakkad officials with Bill Gates at the office of Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government Ajay Kumar Sood in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad made a presentation on the Global Sanitation Centre of Excellence (GSCoE) at a high-level meeting held at the office of Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government, in Delhi recently.

Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, attended the meeting.

The GSCoE was established in January 2022 at the Technology Innovation Foundation (TECHIN) of IIT Palakkad and has been partially funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

IIT Palakkad director A. Seshadri Sekhar led the IIT team at the meeting. Prof. Sekhar said Mr. Gates was impressed by the project and was appreciative of the focus on using science and technology for finding sanitation solutions.

TECHIN chief executive officer Anuradha Shankar and International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) managing director Nimish Shah accompanied Prof. Sekhar.

