ADVERTISEMENT

IIT Palakkad launches outreach series for Attappady

August 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A joint team inspected water quality and waste management systems in Varadimala and Sholayur. They proposed preventive measures against waterborne diseases and safe sanitation practices. 

The Hindu Bureau

A group of youth from Attappady attending a training workshop conducted by IIT Palakkad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has launched a series of outreach programmes for Attappady with the objective of empowering the tribal hamlets by extending support to the local people.

IIT officials said that the latest of the outreach programme was meant to enhance water quality and waste management systems of Sholayur panchayat in Attappady.

Joining hands with the district administration, IIT Palakkad focussed on sanitation and water quality in Sholayur as a measure against potential diarrhea outbreaks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint team visited Varadimala and Sholayur last week and inspected the water supply and sanitation systems. Among the team were assistant professor Praveena Gangadharan, research associate Santheetah V., District Surveillance Officer Geethu Maria Joseph, Ardram nodal officer Salin K. Eliyas, surveillance officer Rajalakshmi Aiyappan.

The team conducted a preliminary investigation on the water quality and waste management systems in the migrant hamlets located upstream of a natural stream. The turbidity level of the water was tested using a portable device. Recommendations were put forward for taking preventive measures against waterborne communicable diseases in the households.

The existing waste management system was reviewed and suggestions were proposed for safe sanitation and best hygiene practices. Experts examined the functionality and treatment efficiency of treatment plants downstream. The water quality was critically evaluated, and feasible solutions were put forward for the effective functioning of the treatment plant.

Moreover, to ensure equitable access to clean water, the team suggested establishing a water distribution network compliant to set standards to deliver water to downstream settlements.

IIT’s new director A. Seshadri Sekhar launched the Attappady outreach programme in association with the new district administration leadership. As a first step, they started a skill development training programme for the tribespeople of Attappady.

Basic training

The first phase of the training programme was held last month, and preparations are on for an advanced level skill development programme. As many as 20 youngsters selected from Mele Aanavayi received training in the month-long residential programme. They were given training in basic carpentry, plumbing, welding techniques, computer networking and IT proficiency.

IIT officials said that the training programme elevated the aspirations of the tribal youth. “Many overcame their inhibitions and stage-fright,” said Afzaal Ahmed, who coordinated the programme.

Prof. Sekhar gave away certificates to the students on completion of the training. Asking the youth to encourage their neighbours and friends to join the training programme, Prof. Sekhar said that the outreach programme demonstrated IIT’s commitment to “sustainable progress and meaningful change.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US