IIT Palakkad launches outreach series for Attappady

August 11, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has launched a series of outreach programmes for Attappady with the objective of empowering the tribal hamlets by extending support to the local people.

IIT officials said that the latest of the outreach programme was meant to enhance water quality and waste management systems of Sholayur panchayat in Attappady.

Joining hands with the district administration, IIT Palakkad focussed on sanitation and water quality in Sholayur as a measure against potential diarrhea outbreaks.

A joint team visited Varadimala and Sholayur last week and inspected the water supply and sanitation systems. Among the team were assistant professor Praveena Gangadharan, research associate Santheetah V., District Surveillance Officer Geethu Maria Joseph, Ardram nodal officer Salin K. Eliyas, surveillance officer Rajalakshmi Aiyappan.

The team conducted a preliminary investigation on the water quality and waste management systems in the migrant hamlets located upstream of a natural stream. The turbidity level of the water was tested using a portable device. Recommendations were put forward for taking preventive measures against waterborne communicable diseases in the households.

The existing waste management system was reviewed and suggestions were proposed for safe sanitation and best hygiene practices. Experts examined the functionality and treatment efficiency of treatment plants downstream. The water quality was critically evaluated, and feasible solutions were put forward for the effective functioning of the treatment plant.

Moreover, to ensure equitable access to clean water, the team suggested establishing a water distribution network compliant to set standards to deliver water to downstream settlements.

IIT’s new director A. Seshadri Sekhar launched the Attappady outreach programme in association with the new district administration leadership. As a first step, they started a skill development training programme for the tribespeople of Attappady.

Basic training

The first phase of the training programme was held last month, and preparations are on for an advanced level skill development programme. As many as 20 youngsters selected from Mele Aanavayi received training in the month-long residential programme. They were given training in basic carpentry, plumbing, welding techniques, computer networking and IT proficiency.

IIT officials said that the training programme elevated the aspirations of the tribal youth. “Many overcame their inhibitions and stage-fright,” said Afzaal Ahmed, who coordinated the programme.

Prof. Sekhar gave away certificates to the students on completion of the training. Asking the youth to encourage their neighbours and friends to join the training programme, Prof. Sekhar said that the outreach programme demonstrated IIT’s commitment to “sustainable progress and meaningful change.”

