IIT Palakkad invites applications for research admissions

April 13, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, has invited applications for MS/PhD programmes that start in July. Openings are available in Biological Sciences and Engineering, Chemistry, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Sciences and Sustainable Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Humanities and Social Sciences, Mathematics, and Physics. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the written test and interview. Apply online by April 30. For details, log on to https://resap.iitpkd.ac.in

