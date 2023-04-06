IIT Palakkad invites applications for EBSB tour to UP

April 06, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Palakkad, has invited applications from youngsters for the Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Yuva Sangam programme it is hosting in association with Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad.

EBSB Yuva Sangam programme is chalked out to help students and self-employed youth to explore the culture and traditions of different States. IIT Palakkad will conduct exposure tours for the youth to different parts of the country as part of the programme.

IIT Palakkad will select 45 candidates from Kerala and Lakshadweep for the programme. As many as 10 of the candidates would be from Lakshadweep, said IIT advisor K.M. Unni.

The selected candidates can visit MNNIT in Uttar Pradesh and spend a week there as part of the programme. Those wishing to take part can register themselves at the EBSB portal: https://ebsb.aicte-india.org/

April 9 is the last date to apply. Youngsters between 18 and 30 years of age can apply. Students, volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra, and self-employed persons, will be considered.

IIT Palakkad will meet the expenses of the candidates during their tour. “They will get multifaceted exposure under five broad areas of the host State: Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development), Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect), and Prodyogik (technology),” said Mr. Unni.