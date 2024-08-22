IIT Palakkad holds its first industry connect programme in Coimbatore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad held its first industry connect programme at Coimbatore on Thursday. The IIT Palakkad Tech Connect programme was organised with the support of IIT’s Sec-8 companies, IIT Palakkad Technology IHub Foundation (IPTIF) and Technology Innovation Foundation of IIT Palakkad (TECHIN).

More than 100 delegates from 70 industries and industry associates took part in the programme. The discussion focussed on industry-academia collaboration for fostering technology innovation in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Vision 2047 of the Centre.

IIT Palakkad Director A. Seshadri Sekhar presided over the function. He spoke about IIT Palakkad’s vision for “Design & Manufacture in India”. Santhakumar, Dean of Industry Collaboration and Sponsored Research (ICSR), introduced IIT Palakkad’s faculties, facilities, activities and avenues for collaboration.

Air Commodore Vishnu Gaur, Air Commanding Officer from 5 BRD, Sulur, was the chief guest. “The industries in the region should join hands with IIT Palakkad to take up challenging problem statements towards indigenisation of technologies to reduce the import-dependency, especially in the defence sector,” he said.

The other key speakers were N.P. Naik from Cordite Factory, Aruvankadu; Hemalatha Annamalai, founder of Ampere EV; and Mithun Ramdas, president of the Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association (SIEMA).

An accord was signed between IIT Palakkad and the Foundries Development Foundation, Coimbatore, for collaboration in research and technology development.