IIT Palakkad holds 6th convocation

Published - July 20, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Computer Science graduate Jyothiradithya accepting the best BTech student medal from IIT Palakkad Director A. Seshadri Sekhar at the institute’s sixth convocation on Saturday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad conferred degrees on 318 students at its sixth convocation held on the Nila campus at Kanjikode, near here, on Saturday. Out of the 318 degrees, 13 were doctorates and the remaining MTech, MSc, MS, and BTech in science and engineering.

Delivering the inaugural speech, Anil K. Rajvanshi, Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) Director, called upon the graduates to follow their passion and to remain connected to their motherland. “Focus on anything that you are passionate about and channel your strengths and acumen to develop the rural public,” Dr. Rajvanshi said.

He underscored the importance of education in building the emotional and social skills of individuals. “The decision and ardent desire to follow my passion is what carved me into who I am today,” he said.

The passing-out graduates of IIT Palakkad during a photo session at the 6th convocation held on Saturday.

Ramesh Venkateswaran, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Palakkad, presided over the function. A. Seshadri Sekhar, Director of IIT Palakkad conferred the degrees on all the graduands when Dr. Rajvanshi gave away the medals to the students for their scholastic achievements.

Jyothiradithya from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering won the Institute medal for the best BTech student. S. Megha (MSc in Chemistry) bagged the Institute medal for the best MSc student. Megha Shankar (MTech in Geotechnical Engineering) got the medal for the best MTech student.

