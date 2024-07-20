GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIT Palakkad holds 6th convocation

Published - July 20, 2024 08:16 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Computer Science graduate Jyothiradithya accepting the best BTech student medal from IIT Palakkad Director A. Seshadri Sekhar at the institute’s sixth convocation on Saturday.

Computer Science graduate Jyothiradithya accepting the best BTech student medal from IIT Palakkad Director A. Seshadri Sekhar at the institute’s sixth convocation on Saturday.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad conferred degrees on 318 students at its sixth convocation held on the Nila campus at Kanjikode, near here, on Saturday. Out of the 318 degrees, 13 were doctorates and the remaining MTech, MSc, MS, and BTech in science and engineering.

Delivering the inaugural speech, Anil K. Rajvanshi, Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) Director, called upon the graduates to follow their passion and to remain connected to their motherland. “Focus on anything that you are passionate about and channel your strengths and acumen to develop the rural public,” Dr. Rajvanshi said.

He underscored the importance of education in building the emotional and social skills of individuals. “The decision and ardent desire to follow my passion is what carved me into who I am today,” he said.

The passing-out graduates of IIT Palakkad during a photo session at the 6th convocation held on Saturday.

The passing-out graduates of IIT Palakkad during a photo session at the 6th convocation held on Saturday.

Ramesh Venkateswaran, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Palakkad, presided over the function. A. Seshadri Sekhar, Director of IIT Palakkad conferred the degrees on all the graduands when Dr. Rajvanshi gave away the medals to the students for their scholastic achievements.

Jyothiradithya from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering won the Institute medal for the best BTech student. S. Megha (MSc in Chemistry) bagged the Institute medal for the best MSc student. Megha Shankar (MTech in Geotechnical Engineering) got the medal for the best MTech student.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.