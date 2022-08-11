IIT Palakkad hits 97% placement

IIT Palakkad campus | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad made a big leap in its campus placements for the 2021-22 academic year. With an overall 97% placement, there was a sharp increase not only in the number of companies taking part in the recruitment, but also in the number of offers and placements made. The average salary offered to the students too increased considerably.

When the highest annual salary offered during the 2021-22 was ₹1.2 crore, the average annual salary offered was ₹13.93 lakh. “There was nearly 22% increase in the average salary offer for the year 2021-22,” said Santhosh Kumar R., training and placement officer of IIT Palakkad.

The institution has excelled among the third-generation IITs in the country in finding better opportunities for its students. “Our placement record for last year (2021-22) has been very good. More international companies have begun to show up, and placements in the core sector too have increased,” said P.B. Sunil Kumar, director, IIT Palakkad.

When 211 companies participated in the recruitment drive that lasted several months from August 2021, as many as 207 offers made. The median annual salary offered to BTech computer science students was 15.05 lakh. The median salary for BTech electrical engineering was ₹12 lakh, BTech mechanical engineering and civil engineering ₹10 lakh.

When L&T Group made 18 offers, eight international offers were made from four companies with a global footprint. The major recruiters were Indeed, Texas Instruments, Adobe, AMD, Maruti Suzuki, MathWorks, Arista Networks, L&T Group, GE, Versa Networks, Wabtec Corp, Paytm, Deloitte, IBM, Cargill, Capgemini, Tejas Networks, ZVC India, ICICI Bank, HCL, Intel, Qualcomm, Mercedes Benz, Tata Group, and OLA.

“Although 57% placement took place in IT sector, core engineering sector witnessed nearly 22% placement, and that’s commendable. A good number of core companies visited this current season and recruited the students,” said Prof. Sunil Kumar.

A good number of IIT Palakkad graduates have decided to pursue higher studies in reputed institutes such as Georgia Tech, University of Birmingham, Arizona State University, Purdue University, North Carolina State University, and Brown University. “These statistics stand as true evidence of the skills of the students that our quality curriculum has nurtured,” said Mr. Santhosh Kumar.

The momentum set by the 2021-22 has begun to reflect in the current recruitment season which has just begun. Several companies have evinced interest to visit IIT Palakkad as early as in August. “We are looking forward to a wonderful season,” said Mr. Santhosh Kumar.