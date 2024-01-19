IIT Palakkad celebrates Institute Day

January 19, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad celebrated its Institute Day on Friday. State Chief Secretary V. Venu was the chief guest. He released the inaugural edition of the institute newsletter ‘Sahyadri TechXpress – Reflections of IIT Palakkad’.

Mr. Venu presented the Prof. M.C. Valsakumar Memorial Award, honouring the highest JAM (joint admission test for master’s programme) scorer among students admitted to MSc physics during 2023-24, the highest CGPA (cumulative grade point average) among the first-year students of MSc physics during 2022-23, and merit-cum-means scholarship for the highest CGPA among eligible first-year students of MSc physics during 2022-23.

IIT Palakkad Director A. Seshadri Sekhar felicitated the postgraduate and undergraduate toppers of each batch, as well as the winners of technical, cultural, and sports events. He also felicitated the faculty and staff who worked at the institute for the last six years.

Mr. Venu said that Kerala was poised to lead the third generation of higher education in the country. “We have set up a knowledge economy mission,” he said, adding that a knowledge economy would focus on and pride itself on knowledge as the fundamental driver of the economy.

Creating an environment that helps intelligent people live happy lives, innovate, and produce ideas will shape the world, a world people would prefer to stay and work in, he said.

Prof. Sekhar listed the achievements and progress made by IIT in 2022-2023.