IIT Palakkad alumnus tops Engineering Services Exam

November 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Vineet Jain, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, has won the first rank in the civil engineering stream of the All India Engineering Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) this year. Mr. Jain passed out of IIT Palakkad this year and joined Engineers India Ltd. as a management trainee.

Mr. Jain, who earned high grades throughout his academic tenure at IIT Palakkad, had secured 11th rank in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam held this year. Hailing from Chhaprauli in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jain had joined IIT Palakkad for BTech in civil engineering in 2019.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.