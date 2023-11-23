HamberMenu
IIT Palakkad alumnus tops Engineering Services Exam

November 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Vineet Jain

Vineet Jain

Vineet Jain, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad, has won the first rank in the civil engineering stream of the All India Engineering Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) this year. Mr. Jain passed out of IIT Palakkad this year and joined Engineers India Ltd. as a management trainee.

Mr. Jain, who earned high grades throughout his academic tenure at IIT Palakkad, had secured 11th rank in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam held this year. Hailing from Chhaprauli in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jain had joined IIT Palakkad for BTech in civil engineering in 2019.

