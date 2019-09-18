IIT moots implosion by explosives at Maradu

The demolition of a complex with 80 apartments, with a remaining life of 50 years, would have an ecological impact equivalent to the removal of one sq km of mangroves during the same period, according to an environment assessment report prepared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai, on the demolition of Maradu apartments.

The State government had sought a report from the institute after the Supreme Court ordering the razing of four buildings which were constructed in violations of Coastal Regulation Zone guidelines in its May 8 order.

The report, accessed by The Hindu, suggests implosion by explosives as the most appropriate one, which should be carried out in consultation with experts.

Even so, the report said, "it would be practically impossible to remove the foundations, especially the 35-metre-deep cast-in-situ bored reinforced concrete piles expected under the buildings in the CRZ of Maradu."

However, this "could result in significant environmental impact such as air pollution due to fine material over a radius of more than one kilometre, noise pollution that can disturb the fauna and people and vibration that could damage buildings nearby and disturb their occupants," the report cautioned. The "fine material and debris could also contaminate waterbodies and cover the leaves of the plants. Further, proper planning is critical for managing the demolition waste," the report prepared by Ravindra Gettu for the IIT team warned.

Demolition waste

For the "apartment complexes, it can be estimated that the demolition waste generated would be about 450 kg per sq metre of carpet area, of which 65% would be concrete and 25% would be brick and mortar," the experts estimated.

Stressing the need for a recycling plant for processing the debris, the 65-page report said "if there is no recycling of the concrete, this implies that the demolition of a building of 100,000 sq ft area would require about 0.1 hectare or 0.25 acres of land for the debris to be piled up as a layer of three metres."