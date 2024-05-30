IIT Madras offers AI, 3-D technologies to three schools in Malappuram

From this academic year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will be offering artificial intelligence (AI) and three-dimensional technologies to three schools in the district. Indira Gandhi Memorial Tribal School, the Buds School, and Peevees Public School at Nilambur will be the beneficiaries of IIT technologies.

The Bridgeway Group, which is celebrating its golden jubilee, has made it possible for the schools in the tribal belt. It is the first time that IIT Madras is directly reaching out to a school campus in the State, said Bridgeway Group chief executive officer Jabir Abdul Wahab.

“We wanted to make some lasting contributions to the new generation as we are celebrating our golden jubilee. That’s what led us to go for a collaboration with IIT Madras. They will be setting up device engineer laboratories in the schools,” said Mr. Wahab, adding that the collaboration would expose students to higher level technologies.

The programme will be for the students of classes 8 and 9. The five-year programme is expected to help them rise to the junior engineer level.

Mr. Wahab said the programme would focus on the practical skills of the students and impart them knowledge about 3-D printing and AI.

He said the programme would not be a mere eyewash. “We are determined to equip children with the know-how needed to enter an IIT campus by the time they complete their higher secondary education,” said Mr. Wahab.

He added that emphasis would be given to the tribal school, especially in view of the fact that there were several dropouts from the school. “We hope the new programme will help reduce the rate of the tribal student dropout,” he said.

The programme is being implemented through the Jan Sikshan Sansthan (JSS). A memorandum of understanding was signed between IIT Madras and Bridgeway Group. IIT Madras Corporate Relations Dean Mahesh Panchagnula, Device Engineering Lab head Pijush Gosh, Institutional Advancement chief executive officer Kaviraj Nair, JSS director V. Ummer Koya, and Peevees Public School principal Sreedevi Menon attended the function.

The programme will begin this academic year.