IIT invites innovations in water, sanitation, hygiene technologies

Published - August 07, 2024 05:54 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Technology Innovation Foundation (TECHIN) and the Global Sanitation Centre for Excellence (GSCoE) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad has invited applications for incubating innovations in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WaSH) technologies. It will be the sixth edition of IIT Palakkad’s initiative named Samastha-6.

Samastha-6 is an event aimed at identifying and supporting technological solutions at technology readiness level (TRL) five and above. Innovative projects in smart water management systems, wastewater treatment technologies, non-sewered sanitation, water recycling and reuse, community-led total sanitation (CLTS), nature based solutions (NBS), reinvented toilet technologies, faecal sludge management (FSM), menstrual hygiene products, and internet of things (IoT) applications in sanitation can be presented.

Winning teams in the final round will receive a funding support up to ₹20 lakh. The last date to apply is August 15.

Details and guidelines are available at https://techin-iitpkd.org/samastha-6-0, said IIT Palakkad officials here. For enquiries, participants can email to programs@techin-iitpkd.org or call 88488 75281.

