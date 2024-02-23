IIT holds Indo-Norway workshop

February 23, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Palakkad held the second Indo-Norway workshop on ‘sensing, communication, and control systems for industrial automation applications (IN-SCOCOS)’ at its Nila campus on Thursday. The workshop was held in partnership with the University of Agder, Norway.

Folke Haugland, head of the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), University of Agder, was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

The hybrid workshop, supported by the Research Council of Norway and the Norwegian Agency for International Cooperation and Quality Enhancement in Higher Education (Diku), attracted a diverse audience of 300 participants, including faculty and students from various colleges in and around Palakkad and Coimbatore.

The workshop delved into key research challenges in advanced control, robotics, smart sensing, the internet of things, machine learning, and deep learning for the development of resource-efficient smart automation systems.

The workshop served as a platform for researchers, industries, and practitioners to showcase and discuss advancements in sensing, communication, and control systems for industrial automation applications.

The event also marked the initiation of the Indo-Norwegian collaboration in Intelligent Offshore Mechatronics Systems. This long-term collaboration involves Indian institutions such as the National Institute of Technology Goa, IIT Tirupati, IIT Palakkad, and IIT Indore, along with Norwegian University of Agder, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), and Norwegian Research Centre (NORCE) for world-class research and education.

The event featured eight technical talks and three demonstrations, including Networked Control System Experiments Using SDRs, WiFi-Based Human Sensing, and more.

The speakers included Linga Reddy Cenkeramaddi, Ajit Jha and Dinsha Vinod from the University of Agder, Norway; N. Raghunath, architect, Nokia Solutions; M. Sabarimalai Manikandan, Shaikshavali Chitraganti, Narayanan C. Krishnan, Athira Mullachery, Santhakumar Mohan, Ayyappadas Rajagopal, and Asit Kumar Panda from IIT Palakkad.