December 08, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has invited applications for admission to the Ph.D programme starting in January 2023 in the departments of Aerospace Engineering, Avionics, Chemistry, Earth and Space Sciences, Humanities, Mathematics and Physics. Applications have to be submitted online through the IIST website: https://admission.iist.ac.in. December 12 is the last date for submitting online applications.