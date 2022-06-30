IISR inks MoU with Russian firm for commercialisation of biocapsule

A spice processing facility at the Indian Institute of Spices Research in Kozhikode.

June 30, 2022 22:29 IST

Four Indian firms have already secured non-exclusive licences from the IISR for commercial production of biocapsules using this unique technology

The Indian Institute of Spices Research (IISR) under the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lysterra LLC, a Russia-based company for commercialisation of biocapsule, an encapsulation technology for bio-fertilisation, at an international virtual event on Thursday.

Microbial encapsulation technology, a major invention patented by the IISR, is used to encapsulate all agriculturally important microorganisms for smart delivery of beneficial micro-organisms as bio-fertilisers to crops. Four Indian firms have already secured non-exclusive licences from the IISR for commercial production of biocapsules using this unique technology.

T. Mohapatra, Director General, ICAR, presided over the virtual meet that witnessed the inking of the international MoU. Lysterra LLC, which is known for the production of crop protection products, was represented by its president Vladimir Zarev, general director Liudmila Alginina, and head of marketing and eAnastasia Romanovskaya.

Dr. Mohapatra said new technology generation efforts and commercialisation attempts should go hand-in-hand for the overall development of the agriculture sector. The demand for new technology among foreign entities was indicative of its effectiveness, he observed.

C.K. Thankamani, Director, IISR, said Lysterra LLC was the first foreign company to commercialise the microbial encapsulation technology developed by the IISR. She also described it as a “proud moment” for the institute.

K. Srinivas, Assistant Director General, Intellectual Property and Technology Management; J. Rema, former Director, IISR; R. Dinesh, Principal Scientist, IISR, and Sudha Mysore, CEO, Agriinnovate India Ltd., were present at the event.