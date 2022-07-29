IISER to hold convocation today

July 29, 2022 21:12 IST

246 students to be awarded degrees

The tenth convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, will be held on Saturday. Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan will deliver the convocation address at a ceremony on the institute campus in Vithura.

Arvind A. Natu, chairperson of the Board of Governors, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, will preside. Director J.N. Moorthy will present the report of the activities undertaken by the institution. The convocation will witness the graduation of 204 BS-MS dual degree students, 30 PhD students, six integrated PhD students and six researchers who will receive the MS by Research degrees.

IISER Thiruvananthapuram had launched five topical undergraduate programmes in 2021 that were uniquely named ‘Integrated and interdisciplinary sciences (i 2 Sciences) with specialisations in biological sciences, chemical sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences under its flagship BS-MS programme. The institute had also launched a i 2-Data Sciences programme and two-year Master of Science programmes in basic sciences in the same year.

‘Aligning with NEP’

The institute is the first to have launched the MSc programmes that align with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a press note.

In order to provide quality education in modern science with integrated research, the institute has established the Centre for Advanced Materials Research with International Engagement (CAMRIE). It also launched the Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC), a core facility for scientific computing that supports research in diverse areas ranging from computational materials science and astrophysics to high-performance computing for computational biology.