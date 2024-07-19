ADVERTISEMENT

IISER Thiruvananthapuram to celebrate 12th convocation on July 20

Published - July 19, 2024 07:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram is celebrating its twelfth convocation on July 20 on its campus in Vithura, Thiruvananthapuram.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, and Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Science, Technology & Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) will be the chief guest for the programme.

Degrees will be given away to 190 BS-MS students, 26 PhD students, 24 integrated PhD students, 16 MS (Research) students, and 70 MSc students during the convocation ceremony. IISER Thiruvananthapuram director and senate chairperson J.N. Moorthy will present the certificates.

Arvind A. Natu, chairperson of the Board of Governors, will present the proficiency certificates to meritorious students with distinction.

