IISER Thiruvananthapuram convocation on Sunday

July 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Thiruvananthapuram, will be held on Sunday.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and chairperson of the Standing Committee of IIT Council K. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest during the ceremony.

The convocation will witness the graduation of 189 BS-MS dual degree, 36 PhD, 12 Integrated PhD students, and 21 researchers who will receive the MS by research degrees. The event will also mark the graduation of the first batch of 73 students from the Master of Science programmes launched in 2021.

